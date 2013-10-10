Winless New York Giants fall to 0-6 with a loss to the Chicago Bears

Zack Bowman, starting for Charles Tillman (right knee injury), picked off a pass intended for Randle on the game's third play from scrimmage at the 36 and returned it to the New York 12. The Bears came away empty-handed on an incomplete pass from Cutler to Marshall on fourth-and-2 at the 4, but they quickly grabbed the lead on the Giants' next possession. Jennings got an easy interception on what looked like a miscommunication between Manning and Randle, returning it 48 yards for his second touchdown this season.