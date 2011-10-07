Winfield misses second practice with neck strain for Vikings

Published: Oct 06, 2011 at 08:40 PM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings are being cautious about cornerback Antoine Winfield's neck strain.

Winfield was again held out of practice Thursday, and coach Leslie Frazier said the team would know more about his condition Friday if the 13-year veteran feels up for participating. If not, Frazier said he might have to make a game-time decision on whether Winfield plays Sunday against Arizona.

An MRI test on Winfield's neck showed no structural damage and Frazier said the problem is more muscular. Winfield was hurt making a tackle last Sunday at Kansas City. He finished the game but complained of stiffness Monday.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 10 NFL game picks: Ravens top Dolphins on Thursday night; Raiders defeat struggling Chiefs

Can the Dolphins upset Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Miami tonight? Who'll win a fascinating AFC West bout between the Chiefs and Raiders? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 10.
news

Cam Newton agrees to one-year, $10 million deal with Panthers in reunion with former team

Former MVP Cam Newton has agreed to terms with the Panthers following a Thursday meeting with his original team, the club announced. The one-year deal is worth up to $10 million for the rest of year, including $4.5 million fully guaranteed and a $1.5 million roster bonus, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Super Bowl LVI midseason predictions: Rams vs. Bills in title game?

Which teams will be playing for the title at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13? Who'll take home the Lombardi Trophy? Our analysts provide their Super Bowl LVI picks, with 10 different winners.
news

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory to miss multiple weeks after injuring calf in practice

Dallas' banged-up pass-rushing unit has sustained another significant blow in the form of a calf injury  to standout edge rusher Randy Gregory.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW