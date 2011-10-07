Winfield misses second practice with neck strain for Vikings

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings are being cautious about cornerback Antoine Winfield's neck strain.
Winfield was again held out of practice Thursday, and coach Leslie Frazier said the team would know more about his condition Friday if the 13-year veteran feels up for participating. If not, Frazier said he might have to make a game-time decision on whether Winfield plays Sunday against Arizona.
An MRI test on Winfield's neck showed no structural damage and Frazier said the problem is more muscular. Winfield was hurt making a tackle last Sunday at Kansas City. He finished the game but complained of stiffness Monday.
