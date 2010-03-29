Wilson, Ellison re-sign with Bills after receiving tender offers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills announced Monday that they have re-signed six players, including safety George Wilson and linebacker Keith Ellison.
Wilson and Ellison were restricted free agents who received contract tenders from the team earlier this month. Wilson started 12 games and had a career-best four interceptions last season, and Ellison started eight games before sustaining a season-ending quadriceps injury.
The Bills re-signed three exclusive-rights free agents -- linebacker Jon Corto, defensive back Cary Harris and Jonathan Stupar.
Free-agent wide receiver Felton Huggins, who spent last season on Buffalo's practice squad, also was re-signed.
