Williams, Walford need time to develop for fantasy

Green Bay is high on their third-round tight end from last year, Richard Rodgers, but Mike McCarthy (a former tight end himself) has notoriously loved stockpiling the position, and Aaron Rodgers wouldn't complain about having either of these talented young TEs in his arsenal. Atlanta is still searching for a replacement to Tony Gonzalez with Levine Toilolo toiling around and not emerging as a No. 1 option. Either Williams or Walford could have a quick path to success with Matt Ryan and company. With Julius Thomas now in Jacksonville, the Broncos could use an influx of young talent at the tight end position. Williams in particular would be an ideal fit to play the pass-catching role as the team already has capable blockers.