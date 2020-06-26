Williams: Haskins has better arm talent than QBs from past 2 drafts

The Washington Redskins are banking on a Year 2 improvement from quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Ron Rivera and Co. put most of their eggs in Haskins' basket after eschewing the QB spot at No. 2 overall to take dynamic edge rusher Chase Young in April's draft.

One big proponent of Haskins within the organization is Redskins senior vice president of player development Doug Williams, who praised the young quarterback's arm talent.

"I don't care who came out this year, last year, there's not a quarterback that's come out in the last two years that has the ability -- from an arm strength standpoint and arm talent -- that Dwayne Haskins has," Williams said on 106.7 The Fan, via NBC Washington.

First off, a list of highly-drafted QBs to come out the past two years: Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love, and even Jacob Eason has a big arm despite going in the fourth-round in 2020.

It's a quality list to be put on top of with some good arms. It also behooves the Redskins brass to see the positives in Haskins.

No one questions Haskins has a howitzer of a right arm. His ability to flick the ball downfield and buzz passes through defenders isn't questioned. Even in limited time last year, he made some wow throws.

The question isn't whether Haskins has a cannon. We've seen big-armed QBs fail with regularity. The question for Haskins and the Redskins is whether he can put the rest of it -- the footwork, mental aspect, reducing sacks, etc. -- together to become a top-tier starter.

Williams is acutely aware of the strides his young quarterback needs to make if the Redskins are to compete in the NFC East in 2020.

"Dwayne can throw with the best of them," Williams said. "Now mentally, he has to control the other part, and I think he has aligned himself and realized that's what he has to do, and I think that's what he's doing. I think at the end of the day, give him the opportunity to do what everybody is doing, and that is to improve upon his game."