Will Trae Waynes start as a rookie?

No. 11 overall picks like Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes usually start in Week 1. That's especially true when the primary competition for the draft pick is a 36-year-old.

But there are early indications that journeyman veteran Terence Newman is in pole position to start opposite Xavier Rhodes. Master Tesfatsion of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune wrote this week that the "safe money" is on Newman starting. Last with the Bengals, Newman been working with the starting unit opposite Xavier Rhodes this offseason. Captain Munnerlyn is expected to be the team's nickel back. 

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has worked with Newman before in Cincinnati and Dallas. Zimmer has asked Waynes to learn multiple positions and many coverages. The coach said in June that Waynes is still sometimes "unsure" of where he should be.

Zimmer isn't afraid to bring rookies along slowly. Top 10 pick Anthony Barr had a somewhat limited role as a rookie as he learned the defense. Still, it would be a disappointment if Waynes isn't on the field most snaps this season. The Vikings needed help at cornerback, and things could turn ugly if Newman has to cover some of the top receivers in NFC North.

The best solution to a weak cornerback crew is a strong pass rush and a great safety. With a loaded defensive line and safety Harrison Smith, Zimmer has a few answers if Waynes doesn't develop quickly.

