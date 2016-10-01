Will the next group of elite QBs include Mariota and Winston?

Mariota probably has improved as a pocket passer more than any young QB I can remember in recent history. He has successfully transitioned from a spread quarterback adept at executing the "pick and stick" game (simple one- or two-read pass plays) to a pro-style playmaker with the capacity to win from the shotgun or under center. On the surface, this transition doesn't appear to be significant, but so many spread quarterbacks struggle with the footwork and fundamentals needed to thrive as a traditional passer. On play-action passes, in particular, the act of turning away from the defense and relocating the primary or secondary receiver can be challenging for a quarterback who has always played facing his defenders in the gun. Yet, Mariota has quickly mastered the skill and become a pinpoint passer on a variety of run-action pass concepts that utilize ball fakes in the backfield. Check out this 34-yard TD pass to Tajae Sharpe: