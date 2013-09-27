Will Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola play Sunday?

Published: Sep 27, 2013 at 09:39 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Patriots have listed tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Danny Amendola as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons, but that tag doesn't mean much coming from New England.

We'll know much more when the Patriots fly south Saturday. NFL Media's Albert Breer correctly points out that New England "doesn't travel guys who don't have a shot to play."

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport noted Friday that Week 4, all along, was the target date New England pointed to for Gronk's return, but there's been no decision yet.

Ben Volin of The Boston Globe was told by a source Friday that, "as of today, they are playing. But a lot of time between now and Sunday night."

Amendola was limited in practice all week with the groin injury he suffered in the season opener. Gronkowski -- after offseason procedures on his back and forearm -- also practiced on a limited basis all three days. Pro Football Talk was told by a league source Thursday that Gronk's "outlook currently is not optimistic" for the Falcons tilt, but his availability remains a moving target.

In this case, questionable really does mean questionable.

