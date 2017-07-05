Will Mitch Trubisky be on the sidelines early in season?

While the league is still (hopefully) months away from speculating about the future of a coach, Fox has been through some insane quarterback situations in his career and should know how to handle this. Recent developments in Seattle (Russell Wilson over Matt Flynn) and even Houston (Tom Savage supplanting Brock Osweiler) have made it more acceptable to bench a big-money blunder at quarterback in the best interest of winning games. Sitting Glennon, who, by the way, is 22nd in the NFL in average per year salary for quarterbacks according to Spotrac, would hardly register to a Bears fan starving for a glimpse at the future.