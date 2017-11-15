Will Jets play Christian Hackenberg? 'This isn't Triple-A'

With six games left on the schedule, four of which are against legitimate playoff contenders, throwing Hackenberg, the third-string quarterback who looked lost in the preseason to say the least, into the ring would be equivalent to workplace malfeasance. It'd be a questionable move considering how well McCown has played throughout the season; the journeyman has posted career-bests in completion percentage (69.0) and pass TDs (14) and has made a competent downfield attack out of an offense that was projected to pace a winless campaign.