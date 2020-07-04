Will Jamal Adams uncertainty doom Jets defense? 

Two seasons remain upon star safety Jamal Adams' rookie contract with the New York Jets.

Nonetheless, Adams made it clear he wanted a new deal and in the aftermath of a whole lot of nothing happening on that front, the two-time Pro Bowler has requested a trade.

The prevailing quandary is will Adams stay or go? However, it remains to be seen what Adams' ordeal will do to team chemistry and what his loss would mean to the Gang Green defense.

No matter if one agrees or disagrees with Adams' stance on his contract, there is no arguing his statistical success.

Since entering the league as the sixth pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, Adams is the only defensive back with 10-plus sacks, 20-plus quarterback hits and 25-plus tackles for loss, per NFL Research. More so, Adams' 6.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for loss in 2019 were each career-bests in his first season under defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

Further evidence of the 24-year-old Adams being not just amid the best of his safety brethren but one of the best defenders in the NFL overall, Adams' 12.0 sacks and 25 passes defensed over his first three NFL seasons made him just the second player since 2000 with 10-plus sacks and 25 or more passes defensed over his first three years, joining only J.J. Watt.

Jamal Adams Ranks

Among DBs Since 2017

(Per NFL Research)

DB Rank

Tackles 272 5th

Sacks 12.0 1st

QB Hits 23 1st

TFL 28 1st

Adams has been a standout since his rookie campaign and likely aided by playing in the New York market has become a star, especially considering his safety position. Now, he's suited splendidly in Williams' aggressive defense.

It would seem everything but the numbers in his deal make him an outstanding fit for the Jets, who allowed just the second-fewest rushing yards per game (86.9) and the seventh-fewest total yards per game (323.1) in 2019.