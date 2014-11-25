Will Hill becoming a star for Baltimore Ravens

The Giants gave safety Will Hill so many chances because of his immense talent. But after watching the Ravens' win over the Saints on Monday, they probably wish they gave him one more.
Hill, who served a six-game suspension at the start of the season for violating the league's substance-abuse policy, has further solidified his status in Baltimore as one of the NFL's best safeties. Saints tight end Jimmy Graham caught just two of the six passes thrown at him when Hill was in coverage Monday night. Hill played all but two snaps, by far his highest total of the season.
A third pass was picked off by Hill and returned 44 yards for a touchdown, breaking a 17-17 tie in the third quarter.
"I had seen that (Drew) Brees was under duress, and I had Jimmy Graham man-to-man anyway," Hill said, via The Times-Picayune. "So, he looked for his No. 1 guy. He threw it, it was a little behind him. I just took the opportunity."
Hill's awareness might be better than any other safety's in the game right now, which is why the Giants were livid when he failed his third drug test in New Jersey.
Now, though, Hill is away from his home state, a place which many in his close circle believe was the source of many of his problems. If he can be the player he was destined to be without all the distractions, Baltimore is in for a treat.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from Week 12 and discusses Ryan Tannehill's progression. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.