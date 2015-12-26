Will Doug Baldwin play Sunday for Seattle Seahawks?

Doug Baldwin is officially listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, but we got some positive news Friday.
The Seattle Seahawks receiver was a full participant in Friday's workout, per the team's official website.
Pete Carroll said Thursday that Baldwin likely would be a game-time decision, but sounded optimistic about the receiver's ability to play Sunday versus the St. Louis Rams. Being a full participant backs up those positive vibes.
Baldwin has been unstoppable of late. His 10 touchdown catches in the last four contests is tied with Jerry Rice for the most TD receptions in a four-game span in a single season in NFL history. The fifth-year pro is tied for the most receiving touchdowns in the NFL with 13.
Over the last four games Baldwin has caught 21 passes for 366 yards and the 10 scores.
With a running game still in flux, the Seahawks will need Baldwin to keep their pass game flying high.
Oh, and the positive news on Baldwin is also great for anyone in their fantasy football championship this weekend.