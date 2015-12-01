Will Browns go with Austin Davis or Johnny Manziel?

There is the player they wish they could play, Johnny Manziel, who is still being punished. There is the veteran they had to overpay to hold down the fort, Josh McCown, who is done for the season with a fractured collarbone. And then there is the third-stringer who the team locked up on a three-year deal because of all the mass uncertainty with the other two. That quarterback, Austin Davis, is 26 and played fairly well on Monday.