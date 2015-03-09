Will Blackmon signs deal with Seattle Seahawks

The well-traveled veteran, who was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars two weeks ago, will re-join a Legion of Boom that he was briefly a part of in 2013 after signing a deal Monday. He was cut just prior to the start of training camp.
But the year away did him some good. Blackmon was solid over 360 snaps last season, especially against the run and will come in as some quality depth to a rapidly-depleting secondary in Seattle.
At 30, Blackmon's deal will likely be a short-term rental, but he will fit right in to a ready-made scheme alongside Richard Sherman and Earl Thomas. His size -- 6-foot-0, 204 pounds -- doesn't hurt.
Look for this to be the first of a few veteran fliers Seattle takes before the season begins.
With so much turnover, a John Schneider roster will not be rebuilt without some competition.
