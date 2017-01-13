Will Blackmon on Redskins' DC search: 'I'd pick Gus'

[As a freshman at Boston College, Matt Ryan] was the scout team quarterback and slicing up our starters. I was like Man, this kid is pretty good. It wasn't until he took over his redshirt freshman year as starting quarterback. At the time, our coach was Tom O'Brien and we had a real military-type staff, real disciplined. Matt didn't get the call so he called a timeout. Matt was 19 years old, and he ran over to the sideline and cussed the entire staff out. I didn't know what to think. Then, he came back in and threw me a deep ball. I knew right there. He gained everyone's respect and is a true competitor.