Jabaal Sheard: Taking care of small things fueled Colts' revival

I'd put [the Man of the Year award] up there with one of the higher honors of just doing the right thing. We always highlight when players do bad things instead of players doing the right thing. There's a lot of guys that go in the community every week and a lot of people don't get to see it. I just think it brings a lot more attention to the things that players are doing in their spare time and how they're giving back. I just think it's a great recognition for all NFL players around the league.