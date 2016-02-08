Around the NFL

Will a Super Bowl 50 rematch kick off 2016 season?

Published: Feb 08, 2016 at 03:20 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Welcome to Depression Monday.

Drudging through your seemingly endless workday, nursing a nagging headache, the realization washes over you: With the Super Bowl over we must wait 213 days for the next meaningful NFL game. Yuck.

Instead of dwelling on that disgusting fact, let's look forward to the start of the season -- skipping over the endless debates over rookie potential and free agency speculation.

We know the Denver Broncos will jump-start the season at Sports Authority Field at Mile High for NFL Kickoff 2016 Weekend on Thursday, Sept. 8. We also know the teams the Broncos will host next season:

San Diego Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots.

The final two are the probable favorites to kick off the season against the (likely) Peyton Manning-less Broncos.

Let's break down top three choices:

1a. Carolina Panthers

Yes, the Super Bowl wasn't the most entertaining game in the history of football, but the Kickoff game is as much about marketing for the NFL as it is about the game. The Panthers remain a great story, with a tremendous defense and a superstar quarterback. Despite the free flowing lava-hot takes about Cam Newton in the post-Super Bowl aftermath, the NFL's MVP remains on pace to be the face of the NFL.

The underlying plot line of Newton's redemption story and the divisiveness that spawns wherever he goes will only add to the intrigue to generate higher ratings.

With the Panthers getting receiver Kelvin Benjamin back and the Broncos with a bevy of free agents, there will be major question marks for both sides. Kicking off the 2016 season with a rematch would normally be a no brainer. Except...

1b. New England Patriots

Tom Brady (check), rivalry (check), pervasively hated team on national TV (check). Unlike the Super Bowl, the Patriots and Broncos have played close, entertaining games. The AFC Championship came down to a two-point attempt. Who wouldn't love to see that again to start the season?

Even if Manning walks away, as expected, the Broncos showed promise under Brock Osweiler (assuming John Elway can keep him in Denver), which included beating the Pats. Promoting a budding Brady-Osweiler rivalry would be quite fine with the NFL. The in-game chess match between the Broncos pass rush -- which dominated the Super Bowl -- and a Patriots offense line that was dismantled in the AFC Championship game provides enough fodder for the lead up.

This would be my choice for the kickoff if it weren't for the NFL's appeal of the Tom Brady Deflategate case. If the league wins the appeal and reinstates the quarterback's four-game suspension, he'd miss the kickoff. The NFL likely won't chance needing to promote a game sans Mannng and Brady.

3. Indianapolis Colts

For me, this matchup is far, far below those two. Andrew Luck's return would offer a good selling point. The Colts' wins over the Broncos the past two years give some gumption to the rivalry and would offer talking points for Denver coaches. The return of Chuck Pagano is also a positive for this matchup storyline.

In the end, the chances of an early blowout to open the season remain too high with a Colts team that lacked talent in 2015.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

LB Von Miller one of nine Rams added to reserve/COVID-19 list

Linebacker Von Miller was one of nine Los Angeles Rams players added the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday night, the team announced. Los Angeles currently has 21 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Week 15 Thursday night inactives: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

The official inactives for the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) active vs. Chiefs on Thursday night

Running back ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ is active for the Chargers' first-place showdown with the visiting Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.
news

Browns QB Case Keenum tests positive for COVID-19

Case Keenum, who was on track to start in place of ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ for Saturday's game against the Raiders, has instead joined his fellow QB on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive, Mike Garafolo reports. That leaves ﻿Nick Mullens﻿ as the only QB left on Cleveland's active roster. 
news

Jaguars move forward with focus on Texans following firing of Urban Meyer

Less than a full day removed from the firing of head coach Urban Meyer, Jaguars interim coach Darrell Bevell and quarterback Trevor Lawrence have their sights set on moving forward.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott denies he's in a slump, 'but I'm definitely not up to my standards'

Whether ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ is in a slump has been a sore subject this week in Dallas. Jerry Jones didn't want to use the S-word himself, but admitted it was an appropriate description of his quarterback's recent play. Mike McCarthy disagreed with the notion that the Pro Bowler is slumping. Prescott concurred with his coach.
news

Seahawks place WR Tyler Lockett, RB Alex Collins on reserve/COVID-19 list

Russell Wilson could be without two notable targets this weekend. The Seattle Seahawks placed receiver Tyler Lockett and running back ﻿Alex Collins﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Dec. 16

Lamar Jackson has never missed an NFL start because of injury. Will Sunday versus the Packers be the first? Ravens OC Greg Roman said that might be a game-day decision.
news

Bears OC Bill Lazor, DC Sean Desai, special teams coach Chris Tabor in COVID-19 protocol 

Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters Thursday that offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, defensive coordinator Sean Desai and special teams coach Chris Tabor are in the team's COVID-19 protocol.
news

Tom Brady's apparel line signing NCAA athletes to NIL deals

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is dipping his toes into a whole new market: name, image and likeness deals. Brady is bringing along a handful of collegiate athletes with NIL deals signed with his new apparel line, Brady, which is set to launch in January.
news

Dolphins voluntarily entering enhanced COVID-19 protocols, placing WR Jaylen Waddle on list

As the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic affects the NFL with surprising swiftness, one NFL team is taking extra precaution. The Dolphins are voluntarily moving to enhanced COVID-19 protocols.
news

Cardinals-Cowboys in Week 17 flexed to 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff

An intraconference battle between two division leaders has been flexed to the afternoon slate in Week 17. The NFL announced Thursday that the Arizona Cardinals-Dallas Cowboys game on Jan. 2 has been moved to a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff and will remain on FOX.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW