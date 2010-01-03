Wilfork, Warren, Bodden among Patriots inactive vs. Texans

HOUSTON -- Nose tackle Vince Wilfork, cornerback Leigh Bodden and defensive end Ty Warren are on the New England Patriots' inactive list for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Houston Texans.
Running backs Kevin Faulk and Laurence Maroney also are inactive, but quarterback Tom Brady and wide receivers Wes Welker and Randy Moss are scheduled to start for the Patriots.
Wilfork (foot) and Warren (ankle) were listed as questionable this week; Bodden (knee) and Maroney (knee) were listed as probable. Faulk wasn't listed on the Patriots' injury list this week.
Texans rookie running back Arian Foster, who rushed for 97 yards and one touchdown during last week's victory over the Miami Dolphins, is due for his first career start. Rookie linebacker Brian Cushing also is slated to start, despite several minor injuries.
