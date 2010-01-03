Wilfork, Warren, Bodden among Patriots inactive vs. Texans

Published: Jan 03, 2010 at 05:41 AM

HOUSTON -- Nose tackle Vince Wilfork, cornerback Leigh Bodden and defensive end Ty Warren are on the New England Patriots' inactive list for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Houston Texans.

Running backs Kevin Faulk and Laurence Maroney also are inactive, but quarterback Tom Brady and wide receivers Wes Welker and Randy Moss are scheduled to start for the Patriots.

Wilfork (foot) and Warren (ankle) were listed as questionable this week; Bodden (knee) and Maroney (knee) were listed as probable. Faulk wasn't listed on the Patriots' injury list this week.

The Patriots (10-5) already have clinched the AFC East.

Texans rookie running back Arian Foster, who rushed for 97 yards and one touchdown during last week's victory over the Miami Dolphins, is due for his first career start. Rookie linebacker Brian Cushing also is slated to start, despite several minor injuries.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move the Sticks: Reaction to Urban Meyer firing and Yogi Roth joins

Rhett Lewis and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
news

Top 10 NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidates: Cowboys, Patriots duos shine

Who deserves to be in the discussion for Defensive Player of the Year entering the final month of the 2021 regular season? Nick Shook ranks his top 10 candidates.
news

Seahawks place WR Tyler Lockett, RB Alex Collins on reserve/COVID-19 list

Russell Wilson could be without two notable targets this weekend. The Seattle Seahawks placed receiver Tyler Lockett and running back ﻿Alex Collins﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.
news

Week 15 NFL game picks: Chargers edge Chiefs on Thursday Night Football; Packers nip Ravens

Do the Chiefs or Chargers triumph in Thursday night's massive AFC West bout? Who wins on Saturday night: Patriots or Colts? Will the Ravens get back on track Sunday against the Packers? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 15.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW