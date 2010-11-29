Wild season calls for examining where contenders stand

Falcons: Everyone knows how good the Falcons are at home, or when they get the lead at the half. Atlanta has perfected its style, and if the Falcons keep winning, they might not have to go outside in the playoffs. For me, if the Falcons secure home-field advantage, they will be a contender for the Super Bowl. If not, they will be a good playoff team that needs some work. I cannot think of another team that needs to play at home more than the Falcons. I say that respectfully, but the Falcons have three straight road games, two of them easy games -- this week they get the Buccaneers, followed by Seattle and Carolina. They must be the No. 1 seed -- how they handle the next three weeks will really determine their seeding.