Why you should root for the New Orleans Saints

Tracy Porter's pick-six of Peyton wasn't the only memorable play of Super Bowl XLIV. The Saints actually trailed the Colts 10-6 at halftime. But then Sean Payton made one of the ballsiest calls in NFL history, ordering up an onside kick. (And realize, this is not something in the nature of most NFL coaches. None of them like to take chances. Hell, they don't like to show too much leg in a preseason game. To make this call -- in the friggin' Super Bowl -- displays another level of gumption typically reserved for the guy who goes up to a woman and asks her if she's pregnant. I mean, hell. One of my co-workers might or might not be pregnant, but there is no way on God's green earth I'm going to ask her when the baby is due. Never. Never. Never.)