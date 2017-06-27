Why you should root for the Cincinnati Bengals

Some ex-jocks need a ghostwriter because their raw copy can be a little, uh, rough. And that's fine. I mean, you wouldn't expect me to go out there and run a 4.29 40 or something. (But, I was pretty fast.) Collinsworth needed no such prodding. I'd call him on Tuesday mornings, exchange small talk for a few and then he would start talking for 20 minutes and it would be pristine copy. It was weird, too, because he had the same cadence and voice you'd hear on TV. And I'll be honest: Sometimes that can be a bit jarring when you're on the other end of the phone. Like, Hey, an actual celebrity is talking to me, or that his announcer voice is his same voice. I don't know why I feel this way, but I do. Crazy, I know.