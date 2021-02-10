Around the NFL

Why would QB Trevor Lawrence throw for NFL teams Friday? 'Why would he not?'

Published: Feb 10, 2021 at 08:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The week after the Super Bowl is generally a sleepy time in the NFL calendar, where most storylines slumber following the culmination of a long, grueling season. It's refresh week before gearing up for the scouting combine, free agency, the draft and offseason workouts.

Not this year.

This year's rookie evaluations are kickstarted early with presumptive No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence holding a Pro Day throwing session for teams on Friday, Feb. 12.

The Path to the Draft special, presented by Verizon, will air on NFL Network at 10 a.m. ET Friday.

Lawrence is holding the throwing session early so that he can have labrum surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, rest up and be ready in plenty of time for the 2021 campaign. This offseason's workout program is likely to be altered once again by COVID-19 restrictions, but Lawrence will be prepared following surgery regardless.

The first question that comes to mind is why Lawrence, who has been one of the most hyped players since his freshman year at Clemson, even needs to throw? He's already the likely No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. His stock can go no higher.

Apparently, Lawrence's camp has a simple answer.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that a source close to the QB responded to that question: "Why would he not?"

Lawrence throwing against air shouldn't change much in terms of what will take place in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Apr. 29. However, it does liven up this week's action in an otherwise quiet portion of the calendar.

Jags fans, in particular, might want to tune in to get a look at their presumptive future franchise quarterback.

The Path to the Draft Pro Day Special: Trevor Lawrence, presented by Verizon, will be LIVE from Clemson. Coverage starts Friday at 10 a.m. ET on NFL Network.

Related Content

news

Justin Herbert plans to pick Drew Brees' brain on new OC Joe Lombardi's offense

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert says he plans to reach out to Drew Brees to discuss ways to improve and what to expect from former Saints assistant coach Joe Lombardi.
news

Raiders receiving legit trade interest in QB Marcus Mariota 

Following one season as a backup with the Las Vegas Raiders and one very impressive showing in relief of Derek Carr, ﻿quarterback Marcus Mariota﻿ is drawing suitors, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.  
news

Lions hiring Antwaan Randle El as receivers coach

﻿Former Steelers and Washington player and Buccaneers assistant Antwaan Randle El﻿ is joining the Lions staff as a wide receivers coach, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Vikings sign veteran kicker Greg Joseph

The Vikings are adding a veteran kicker in Greg Joseph. What does that mean for Dan Bailey's future in Minnesota?
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson: 'I'm frustrated with getting hit too much'

Is there an issue brewing between Russell Wilson and the Seahawks? The Seattle franchise quarterback told reporters Tuesday that he's "frustrated with getting hit too much."
news

Patrick Peterson rips report of departure from Cardinals as 'dirty rumor'

Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to be a free agent next month, but does that mean the veteran defender is on his way out of Arizona?
news

Los Angeles set to host first Super Bowl since 1993

In one year, Los Angeles will welcome the Super Bowl to the region for the first time in nearly three decades. Super Bowl LVI will take place at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park in Inglewood in February 2022.
news

Russell Wilson: 'I want to be involved" in Seahawks' personnel decisions

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson said Tuesday that he wants to be more involved in his team's personnel decisions.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to undergo toe surgery Wednesday

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes would undergo surgery Wednesday to repair a torn plantar plate in his toe, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

3-time DPOY Rams DT Aaron Donald: Lombardi Trophy is 'ultimate goal'

Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald won his third Defensive Player of the Year award this past weekend, but the star defender says a Super Bowl title is his "ultimate goal".
news

Darren Waller: Raiders 'don't feel like the gap is that big' with Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders finished the season with an 8-8 record but tight end Darren Waller said he feels that the team isn't that far behind their AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW