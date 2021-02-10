Why would QB Trevor Lawrence throw for NFL teams Friday? 'Why would he not?'

The week after the Super Bowl is generally a sleepy time in the NFL calendar, where most storylines slumber following the culmination of a long, grueling season. It's refresh week before gearing up for the scouting combine, free agency, the draft and offseason workouts.

Not this year.

This year's rookie evaluations are kickstarted early with presumptive No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence holding a Pro Day throwing session for teams on Friday, Feb. 12.

The Path to the Draft special, presented by Verizon, will air on NFL Network at 10 a.m. ET Friday.

Lawrence is holding the throwing session early so that he can have labrum surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, rest up and be ready in plenty of time for the 2021 campaign. This offseason's workout program is likely to be altered once again by COVID-19 restrictions, but Lawrence will be prepared following surgery regardless.

The first question that comes to mind is why Lawrence, who has been one of the most hyped players since his freshman year at Clemson, even needs to throw? He's already the likely No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. His stock can go no higher.

Apparently, Lawrence's camp has a simple answer.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that a source close to the QB responded to that question: "Why would he not?"

Lawrence throwing against air shouldn't change much in terms of what will take place in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Apr. 29. However, it does liven up this week's action in an otherwise quiet portion of the calendar.

Jags fans, in particular, might want to tune in to get a look at their presumptive future franchise quarterback.