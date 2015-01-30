Why the Patriots will win Super Bowl XLIX

The Seahawks are not going to give up big plays, and the Patriots are not a big play offense. Brady has struggled throwing the ball deep, but New England has proven excellent at marching down the field for long scoring drives. Only the Packers had more scoring drives over ten plays. While the Patriots can still mix up their tempo, this is not the fast-break offense of a few years ago. They aren't going for the quick kill. Against a defense like Seattle's, patience will be a virtue.