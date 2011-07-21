Why previously irrelevant preseason gains significance in 2011

Houston at San Francisco, Week 3: This should be a nice showcase to see how the Texans' 3-4 defense and outside linebacker Mario Williams are coming together. Making the switch from a 4-3 to an odd front -- Williams moving from DE to OLB could be the biggest adjustment -- takes time. The inability to learn the scheme in mini-camps and OTAs could set the Texans back in the short term. Facing a physical 49ers offensive line that could be pretty strong in this game could expose flaws and strengths that can be tweaked over the following few weeks. For the 49ers, quarterback Alex Smith (he's expected to be re-signed) should be able to show his grasp of the offense against this defense in transition. It's not the end of the world if he struggles, but he's got to step up or rookie Colin Kaepernick's learning curve could be accelerated.