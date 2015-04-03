Why local jersey retailers are terrified of Chip Kelly

Chip Kelly has the rest of the NFL a little nervous with his new-school approach.
But he has local jersey vendors in the Philadelphia area downright terrified.
After a massive roster upheaval this offseason, Kelly has already managed to oust some of the team's most popular replica jersey holders. LeSean McCoy, Nick Foles and Jeremy Maclin are all wearing new uniforms in 2015.
Now, local vendors are reportedly afraid to order shipments of new uniforms due to Kelly's constant roster churning.
"I don't know what Chip Kelly is doing," a store manager of a Lids Locker Room in Cherry Hill, New Jersey said in an interview with the Philadelphia Daily News. "So, yeah, I'm a little nervous getting anything in here just yet."
A Philadelphia-area Sports Authority employee, Tina Lopez, also told the paper that her boss ordered no big shipments "until we're sure the guys who Chip brought in today are the same ones he will put on the field at summer's end."
Sam Bradford seems to be the biggest question mark. With rumors circulating that Kelly will use the former No. 1 overall pick to move up and snag Marcus Mariota, there is still a better chance of hauling in a Mark Sanchez or Michael Vick jersey.
This is all so fantastic.
A few weeks ago, I was listening to WIP-FM, the city's most popular sports call-in station and couldn't help but note the paranoia in every call. One listener was notified that Kelly had control of personnel. His reaction was priceless:
And now, the pandemonium has been passed down to the retail industry.
If this experiment succeeds, Kelly will go from the most feared and hated man in the city to a level of adoration only Buddy Ryan understands. Philadelphia is a hard city in which to accomplish what Kelly is trying to do.
