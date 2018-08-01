Why is Patriots' Bill Belichick so happy heading into '18 season?

Belichick starts every offseason with a speech about starting over from scratch. Asked about the previous season, Belichick comes up with various ways to say that last year's team no longer exists. It holds lessons, but not any meaningful connection to this year's team. The Patriots seemingly go out of their way to disrupt continuity, with the departures of Nate Solder, Malcolm Butler, Brandin Cooks and Dion Lewis feeling as on-brand as a sleeveless hoodie. Other teams talk about moving on, but Belichick lives it. Cliches become cliche because they are true, and starting over represents Belichick's truth.