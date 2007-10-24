Why Iberian engineering Cowboys fans don't like me

They've won 11 straight games dating back to last year and just became only the third team in NFL history to start a season 6-0 for three straight years. But wait. Their dominance stretches much further back than just three paltry seasons.
They have won no fewer than 40 of their last 47 games, an astonishing display of consistency that is virtually unprecedented. In fact, it's the second-most wins recorded during any 47-game span by any team at any time in the entire history of the National Football League.
Oh yeah, one last important distinction to pass along: they also happen to be the defending Super Bowl champs. And yet, the Indianapolis Colts are not even considered the best team in the league today.
What in the name of Freddy Keiaho is going on here?
Well, much to the dismay of many of you in The Readership, the New England Patriots have already been crowned the 2007 NFL champions by many in the football punditry. None other than the venerable Cris Collinsworth, right here in this very same NFL.com cyberspace, wrote how the 2007 Patriots may just be the greatest team ever assembled. On Sunday night's NFL GameDay, Steve Mariucci almost went as far, saying the Patriots were the most complete team the NFL has seen "in years."
Deion Sanders then gave a date to that year - 1994. That's when his 49ers squad, like the current Patriots squad, loaded up during the offseason in an attempt to get over the top against the top dog in their conference, the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Dallas Cowboys.
Just as the Patriots added Randy Moss, Adalius Thomas, Wes Welker and Dante Stallworth this past offseason, those 49ers acquired superb veterans Richard Dent, Charles Mann, Gary Plummer, Bart Oates, Ed McCaffrey, Rickey Jackson, Ken Norton Jr. and Prime Time himself. And it worked. They beat Dallas in the NFC Championship Game, and the Super Bowl -- as many expect it to be this year -- was a mere formality.
Over the next two weeks, right up until kickoff of the latest Game of the Century between these two teams, I promise you we are going to hear a lot of talk about the Patriots and Colts being this decade's version of those 49ers and Cowboys. Because Week 7 did very little to debunk the theory that the Colts and the Patriots are playing in a stratosphere of their own. And very few people believe Week 8 will knock this Week 9 matchup between the Patriots and Colts off the Game of the Century tracks.
I know. Believe me, I know. Many teams also played some winning football this past weekend. The Giants won their fifth in a row by smoking the surprisingly impotent 49ers. (Remember how many people jumped on the 49ers bandwagon during the summer? How many people are still on that thing now?) The Seahawks also came up with a rousing home win, but the 33-6 demolition of the sad sack Rams was only notable for the fact that it led to Mike Holmgren using not one but two of this space's favorite coaching cliché's in the same sentence during his Monday media session. Your humble narrator missed it, but kudos to reader E. Coomes for catching it and sending into the getrichquick@nfl.com inbox with the hilarious subject heading of "Crystal Ball for the Trifecta?"
*Rich:
*
From Mike Holmgren's Monday press conference:
"I felt our record should be a little bit better than it is now, but my good friend Bill Parcells once said, 'You are what you are,' and our record is what it is."
Genius! Coach Holmgren working in "you are what you are" with a variation of "it is what it is!" As all regular readers of this space know, those two coaching clichés are only eclipsed in my book by "I don't have a crystal ball" and had Holmgren worked that into that sentence, I would have called for his Canton enshrinement on the spot.
But, I digress.
The Cowboys also played very well in Week 7, getting back on track with a gutsy home win in which they turned Minnesota's phenom running back Adrian Peterson into just another running back - the seventh straight week in which Dallas has not allowed a 100-yard rusher. You could make a case that this was the Cowboys' first win of the year thanks to their defense, which, with the exception of the 48-point Patriots debacle, has improved each week. By the way, Pittsburgh has gone the longest holding an opposing rusher below the century mark - 27 straight games now, including the Steelers' Sunday night loss in Denver that is worth noting for two reasons.
First, it was yet anotherSteelers loss in which quarterback Ben Roethlisberger attempted more than 30 passes. Ever since Big Ben has strolled off campus at Miami of Ohio and into Pittsburgh sports lore, the Steelers have won far more games with Roethlisberger complementing a run-first offense rather than the other way around. Don't get me wrong. I have loved Roethlisberger ever since he arrived in Pittsburgh. His mobility, savvy and guile put him in the cream of the quarterbacking crop. And the guy is obviously a winner. But, the Steelers are, without question, better off with Roethlisberger managing a smash-mouth attack and throwing off the run or the threat of the run.
The numbers bear that out. In his 53 career starts, including the playoffs, Roethlisberger has thrown fewer than 30 passes 38 times, winning 33 of those games. In the 15 games in which Roethlisberger has cocked his arm 30 or more times, he's won only 5. It's simple. Run the ball, Mike Tomlin. Run it a lot. Play-action with your mobile quarterback and win. Come out to the fore and challenge these Colts and Patriots.
Secondly, we note this loss because it's just one of those things that seem to happen every year to good, solid teams during a regular season - i.e. going into a very hostile environment and running into a team playing very desperate football. Denver had three straight losses and a full bye week to not only stew over that mess but fix some of the problems (porous run defense and inconsistent offense) that ailed them. So the Steelers just ran into a team that got hot and they lost on the road. It happens.
Despite Tom Brady's six-touchdown performance to give him a ridonkulous 27 touchdowns against two interceptions in his first seven games, we move past the Patriots' dissection of the Dolphins for the purposes (or porpoises) of this argument. No, instead, look to the team we are all seeming to overlook -- the Colts. On this past Monday, they were in Jacksonville, where the Jaguars supposedly had their number. Well, the number, to be exact, was 375 - as in the amount of rushing yards the Jaguars hung on the Colts the last time the two teams met in Alltel Stadium. Jacksonville hits hard. David Garrard hadn't thrown an interception all year.
The Jaguars had won four in a row and had the Colts in their lair. In other words, Indianapolis was on the road against a hot team in their division in a very hostile environment. And it just so happens the Colts put the Jaguars over their knee and spanked them. As in knocked Garrard out of the game by halftime and, save for another great kickoff return, knocked Maurice Jones-Drew (a.k.a. Pocket Hercules) right on his behind.
That Bob Sanders is something else. As in knocked around that hard-headed Jacksonville defense with a balanced attack (37 pass, 33 run) which had the Jaguars gassed by the end. As in knocked Jacksonville two back in the loss column to snuff out any notion of a coup in the AFC South, which the Colts lead by two games. Again.
Get Rich, Quick
Now, I write all this with a whole Sam Adams load of trepidation, because I sure hope that this NFL season comes down to more than just a regular-season and inevitable postseason matchup between the Colts and Patriots. I want competition and lots of it. I'm also of the mindset that the rest of the league is still chock full of some entertaining football. To wit, the Texans coming back from 25 points down with a 29-point fourth quarter only to lose to the Titans thanks to Rob Bironas kicking a record eight field goals in one game. That there is some fun stuff, people.
But I'm also concerned that many of you might think that, by heaping praise upon them, I'm being openly partial to the Colts and Patriots. Why would I think that? Well, because, after last week's blog, in which I spent many paragraphs extolling the Patriots for their dominating performance in the so-called Game of the Century in Dallas, one of you basically said so. And, according to the airline industry, one letter of complaint is equal to 10. Meaning, 10 of you out there think that, for some reason, I'm biased. Take it away, Wes!
I read your column every chance I get and I must say, I have never seen you so leaning. To be so utterly critical of one team, and so madly in love with another doesn't become you. The things players say can be trying at times, but you shouldn't lose you head over them. I would expect a little more objectivity from the NFL Network spokesman.
Wes Evans
Well, Wes. I've been called things before but "NFL Network spokesman" takes the cake. That title belongs to a reputable public relations veteran named Seth Palansky and he's one heckuva guy. Not only does he spend a good part of his day promoting what great pieces of programming NFL Network has to offer, but he's constantly working hard to let you, the fan, know it's not our fault when you can't get NFL Network because your recalcitrant, hypocritical cable company refuses to offer it.
This is what I'm missing from the NFL Network?? Time Warner cable is right. It's not worth paying extra for.
Reed Cochran
Ouch, Reed. That one hit below the belt. Listen, people. You should all know better than to think that I'm biased one way or another. Forget me being a professional. Even if you think I'm below the standard of impartiality, then think this: As a 24/7/365 observer of the league, it's in my best interest to have lots of interesting teams to discuss. Why would I want to sit around talking about two teams every hour of every day? And, yet, with my speaking the unvarnished truth (at least in my mind) about the Patriots impressive play in Dallas, I found this sort of stuff smoldering in the inbox:
Do you really believe the Pats are as good AS EVERYONE THINKS THEY ARE?? We had them on the run for a while. It's like you have to beat them, the refs and the NFL. What was with that Spy-gate punishment?? Ever since that tuck rule -- by the way, made up by the officials then made a rule next year -- it's been smooth sailing for them. GIVE ME A BREAK!! THEIR LUCK IS ABOUT TO RUN OUT!!! Are they a good team?? No doubt!! But not the all-time NFL team as you guys make them out to be, I look forward to seeing them again. I hope the Cowboys make it their Mission!!! The media these days are a joke and a bunch of bandwagon jumpers!!! I WISH WE WOULD TRY FOOTBALL AGAIN WITHOUT ANNOUNCERS. MOST OF THE TIME THEY MAKE ME WANT TO PUKE!!!
Bill,
Florida
But wait, there's more!
Wow. I can't believe they let you write articles. A fourth grader could write better. What a waste of space and ink.
Adrian Valdez
Dallas MetroCare
And, Adrian, here I thought you MetroCared about me. Another email entitled "Pretty funny" read, in part:
To read your recent article on Pats/Cowboys you would think the 'Boys never had a lead in the third quarter and that the officiating wasn't ridiculously biased. Moss' clear incompletion out of the end zone was ruled a TD first (I spit out my beer when the official put his arms up) making US use a challenge, Owens' obvious force out was ruled an incompletion first (can't challenge force out), incidental contact on an uncatchable ball was ruled PI in the end zone, and a hold on fourth-and-1 when the play was over took the ball away. They saw that "hold" but didn't see Harrison yanking at Crayton's jersey. You'd also come away thinking the Boys had problems moving the ball, which they didn't. Like the rest of everyone else outside of Boston, Crayton and the Cowboys know how this went down.
So, Mr. Worst Blowout of the Week, we'll see how the Pats do next time when they don't have Nate Jones to abuse and the pressure on Brady will be worse. They can't stop the Dallas offense and we all know it.
That is if the Cheaters make it to Arizona. I think Indy will have something to say about that. Figuring out how to stop the run might be in NE's best interests right now.
Mike Door
I print that e-mail because it was not only representative of most e-mails received from Cowboys Nation (Dallas led in the third quarter, many key Cowboys weren't healthy, the Cowboys won the ground war by making New England one-dimensional, the Patriots ran up the score at the end to make the loss seem worse than it was, the Patriots are cheaters wrist-slapped by the league office, Patrick Crayton was right to blame the refs rather than the New England defense for the stalling of the Cowboys offense, et cetera, et cetera) but the e-mail was also, in a way, artful. But that sounded like Shakespeare compared to this one that arrived with no subject heading, but quite a succinct 5-word body:
You suck, you dumb bastard
Ing. Mario Arredondo
It took me the whole week to find out what the abbreviation "Ing." stands for and, according to Wikipedia (where everything is clearly fact-checked and accurate) "Ing." is the abbreviation for an engineer's degree in European countries like the Czech Republic, Germany, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Italy and Spain. So, judging by those choices, I think I just got punked by someone in the burgeoning Dallas Cowboys fan base amongst the engineering community on the Iberian Peninsula.
Now, then.
I'm going to state this in black-and-white for the whole world (which is obviously either reading me or cursing me) to see. I like the 2007 Dallas Cowboys. Despite the Packers at 5-1 along with the improved Giants, I still think they're the best team in the NFC. I think Tony Romo is one of the more talented young quarterbacks in the league (see my First 3/17ths of the NFL Season awards - around these parts, there's no greater praise than being a nominee for a fake, insignificant honor) and DeMarcus Ware one of the great young defensive talents. Terrell Owens, for all his apparent flaws, is still, at age 33, one of the best and most feared wide receivers in the game today. Personally, I think he's a Hall of Famer. I love watching Marion Barber III run every carry like his career is at stake. I like watching Wade Phillips pump his fist on the sidelines like he's a fan. But, despite all that, on the Texas Stadium turf in Week 6, I think the Patriots showed the Cowboys and everyone else who is really the boss. Flog me all you want. I speak only the truth around here. And not all Dallas fans were repelled by what they read.
*Rich,
*
I read your blog for the first time this morning and I confess that it was very well done. Here's my question (albeit with a few caveats): If Dallas is the best team in the NFC (and it appears that it is), and if the Super Bowl is a unique game (in which traditional presuppositions can oft be tossed in the can), then should the Cowboys make said Super Bowl, don't they have a legitimate chance?
Weston White
P.S. I just need to hear something reassuring about my 'Boys. (And I apologize for all of the parentheticals).
Weston (may I call you Wes?), of course it's possible for the Cowboys to have a legitimate chance in said Super Bowl. However, they will need (Tony) Romo to get out of the pocket and create (plays). They will need to avoid the penalties that Patrick Crayton complained (and moaned) about. They will need to avoid mistakes and play a (perfect) game. Alright, those last parentheses were excessive and unnecessary. At any rate, a team shocking the world with a flawless performance has happened before. The Patriots showed it can happen when they beat the supposedly invincible Rams back in Super Bowl XXXVI. Reassuring enough? And I truly hope similar magic can be conjured up to make a rematch (in Arizona) interesting. No one wants to see a Super Bowl with the same final score as what we saw earlier this month.
This is not bias talking. If it was, then why would I print this strangely cogent suggestion for added Patriot punishment for Spygate:
*Dear Mr. Eisen,
*
It is with genuine sincerity that I inform you of your rock star status among the denizens of my community of fans. GameDay has become a Sunday evening tradition in my home, with the ever-beguiling performances of yourself and your co-stars serving to enhance the game highlight deliciousness like some sort of sublime and potent spice.
I have to ask you though, your pronunciation of Adrian Peterson's last name is a Ferris Bueller reference, right? I'm the only person I know of to have picked up that reference right away. Regardless, it's grown legs here and then caught fire, and now it might need to be changed to the legal pronunciation.
It seems as though the Belichick controversy has died down, and it appears that the team's success of mastodonic proportions is largely to thank for that. I admit that even my position has softened somewhat in part of the awe felt at the savage beat-downs distributed. Are we too eager to forgive? I move that the NFL fashions an "Ironic Punishment" division that acts as a supplemental body to the sentence handed down by the Commish. So, you like cameras, Mr. Belichick? Well, have all of the cameras in the world! I submit that NFL employees follow him around with cameras, filming his more mundane tasks at home. Eating, sleeping, nothing inappropriate. But they'd be there at all times for a predetermined period. What do you think?
All the best to you, good sir. Keep up the fine television.
-Jason McDonald
Jason, very impressive e-mail. One of the best of the year. And if you are, in fact, a member of the McDonald's family, I think you should suggest they change the name of Big Mac to Mastodonic Mac. It may not roll off the tongue, but it may teach the masses the meaning of the word, which I must admit I had to look up.
Enjoy Week 8 everybody. Let's see if it really is just space filler before that Patriots and Colts matchup in Week 9 -- when Terrell Owens and the Cowboys return to Philadelphia, by the way. See, Cowboys Nation? Even with Indianapolis and New England crushing their competition, I'm still paying attention (somewhat).