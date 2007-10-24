Why Iberian engineering Cowboys fans don't like me

I'm going to state this in black-and-white for the whole world (which is obviously either reading me or cursing me) to see. I like the 2007 Dallas Cowboys. Despite the Packers at 5-1 along with the improved Giants, I still think they're the best team in the NFC. I think Tony Romo is one of the more talented young quarterbacks in the league (see my First 3/17ths of the NFL Season awards - around these parts, there's no greater praise than being a nominee for a fake, insignificant honor) and DeMarcus Ware one of the great young defensive talents. Terrell Owens, for all his apparent flaws, is still, at age 33, one of the best and most feared wide receivers in the game today. Personally, I think he's a Hall of Famer. I love watching Marion Barber III run every carry like his career is at stake. I like watching Wade Phillips pump his fist on the sidelines like he's a fan. But, despite all that, on the Texas Stadium turf in Week 6, I think the Patriots showed the Cowboys and everyone else who is really the boss. Flog me all you want. I speak only the truth around here. And not all Dallas fans were repelled by what they read.