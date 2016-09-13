Around the NFL

Why didn't Josh Norman trail Antonio Brown?

Published: Sep 13, 2016 at 02:21 AM

There are reasons why all of us aren't defensive coordinators in the NFL. We probably wouldn't be very good at it. But for those watching Monday night's Pittsburgh-Washington tilt, there was a fairly prevailing question when it came to the Redskins' defensive strategy that arose from all levels of the Monday morning quarterback crowd.

Why not have star cornerback Josh Norman follow Antonio Brown around instead of letting the Steelers match him up on Bashaud Breeland? Brown, in case you haven't spoken to that annoying person with the first pick in your fantasy draft yet today, caught eight passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

"Like I said, our faith is trusting coach (Joe) Barry, Coach Perry Fewell. That's why the guys brought me here," Norman told reporters after the 38-16 loss in Landover, Maryland. "Faith in me to do my job and not question one thing in the game plan."

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden had this:

"I think Breeland has done such a good job in training camp, and Breeland is one of our corners. "(He's) a good corner, and he got beat by a great player today and some great passes that I don't know what corner can defend. I'm not going to lose faith in Breeland, but there could be merit to that later on down the road."

While that's not an answer to the question, here are some facts that support our general confusion. According to a tweet from Pro Football Focus analyst Sam Monson on Monday, Brown caught eight of the nine passes thrown his way while Breeland was in coverage for 113 yards and two scores. On the plays he happened to be lined up on Norman? No catches and two passes defensed by Norman.

Breeland, for the record, is not a slouch. He is a fine No. 2 cornerback who could end up making some serious money this offseason as he enters the final year of his rookie deal in 2017. But when a team acquires a cornerback at the top of the market, it is almost always the expectation that he'll shadow the team's best wide receiver or at least play a heavy part in the game plan against him. The Steelers were actively trying to find Brown the best possible matchups, but just two one-on-one situations in 11 total targets feels like it was done on purpose.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) ruled out vs. Cardinals; Mitchell Trubisky in at QB

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a ankle injury in Sunday's Week 13 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Veteran Mitchell Trubisky is in at QB for the Steelers. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 13: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 13 Sunday.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 13 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Chargers WR Keenan Allen (thigh) active vs. Patriots

Veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen is active for the Chargers' road game versus the New England Patriots despite dealing with a thigh bruise
news

Texans WR Tank Dell (calf) active for Sunday's game against Broncos

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell is officially active for Sunday's game after battling a calf injury during the week.
news

Dak Prescott, Cowboys expected to work out long-term contract extension in offseason

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning that Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are expected to work out a long-term contract extension this offseason that will make him one of the highest-paid QBs in the league.
news

Injury roundup: Jets RBs Breece Hall (hamstring), Dalvin Cook (shoulder) both expected to play vs. Falcons

The New York Jets will have their full arsenal of running backs available this week as they attempt to end a four-game losing streak. Running backs Breece Hall (hamstring) and Dalvin Cook (shoulder) are both expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Falcons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
news

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes ahead of first start in Green Bay: 'If you love football, you love Lambeau Field'

When Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs take on Green Bay in prime time, the two-time Most Valuable Player will be making first-ever start at Lambeau Field.
news

Bengals WR Tee Higgins (hamstring/ankle) set to play Monday vs. Jaguars

Bengals WR Tee Higgins (hamstring/ankle) will play in Monday night's road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Zac Taylor announced Saturday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Steelers CB Patrick Peterson on facing Cardinals QB Kyler Murray: 'He's starting to get back in his old ways'

Longtime Cardinals and current Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson says quarterback Kyler Murray is "starting to get back in his old ways" coming off an ACL tear in 2022.
news

11-time Cowboys Pro Bowl TE Jason Witten coaches high school team to state title

Jason Witten, an all-time Dallas Cowboys great, coached the Liberty Christian (Argyle, Texas) Warriors to a TAPPS (Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools) Division II state championship win over the Regents Knights (Austin), 52-10, on Friday night in Waco.