Who wants the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft? Nobody

"It's like in '05 when we had the first pick," McCloughan said. "There were good football players up there, but there wasn't one guy that made you sit back and say, 'For sure, he's the value of the first pick.' We know that, other teams know that. They're not going to trade up for it. They're not going to pay that guaranteed money when they know they can get the same player at four or five that they can get at one."