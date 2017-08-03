Who should be in the Hall of Fame? Picking the Class of 2021

The headliner of the Class of 2021, which should be chock-full of big names, Manning owns all the stats you could ever want to read, went to a gazillion Pro Bowls, won Super Bowls ... and on ... and on. Putting all that aside, what should define Manning's career is the manner in which he redefined a position that had already been dissected six ways from Sunday. By the time Manning entered the league in 1998, quarterback was thought to be easily the most important position on the field, and the most intellectual position off it (in terms of football IQ, anyway). Yet, Manning changed not only how quarterbacks performed during the game, but how we viewers absorbed it -- pre-snap. Manning won so many plays two seconds before the ball was ever snapped, it made completing passes as easy as brushing paint after the color has already been picked and the walls taped. I guess instead of typing this blurb I could've simply tossed this factoid out there: five-time MVP winner. Manning's impact on the game: 500 times that.