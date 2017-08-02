Who should be in the Hall of Fame? Picking the Class of 2020

As is the case with Coryell and Law, this Hall of Fame nod should have come years ago for Jimmy Johnson. His place on my ballot comes via contributions both on the field and in NFL offices everywhere. Johnson, of course, was the head coach of the Cowboys teams that went back-to-back in 1992 and '93 -- and he was the architect of the Barry Switzer-led group that would win it all again in 1995. And that's not to mention the fact that the Cowboys made the playoffs every year but one from 1991 to 1999. Johnson also drafted cornerstone players in Miami, like Jason Taylor and Zach Thomas. His approach to the draft made this happen; he was a master at turning one pick into two or three, so that he could acquire as many players on his big board as possible. While he will forever be known for orchestrating the Herschel Walker trade, that deal wouldn't even have a Wikipedia page if Johnson didn't turn the picks he received into guys who could play.