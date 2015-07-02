Who's under the most pressure as we enter 2015?

Odell Beckham defines pressure in 2015, and unfortunately this is not his fault. All Beckham did in 2014 was play extraordinarily great football. Then someone compared him to Lawrence Taylor. Then he won Rookie of the Year. Then he got put on the Madden cover. Then every interview he did got put under a magnifying lens. Yes, it's unfortunate that we're viewing Beckham through this prism but at the same time, he might be -- as colleague Chris Wesseling likes to say -- the type of "generational" talent who turns this pressure into something incredible. -- Conor Orr