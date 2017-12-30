Who's safe? Who's out? NFC coaches on hot seat

Seattle Seahawks: On the cusp of the playoffs at the end of a tumultuous season, the Seahawks are about to head into an offseason of change. Some of the key faces on the defensive side of the ball will be changed out, whether due to injury or trades, in what will be a rebuilding of sorts. There are questions, though remote, as to whether coach Pete Carroll will return. He has privately mused about retirement, similar to aging players every offseason. A source close to Carroll said his focus is only on the next game, not the future, and noted he's under contract. The Seahawks do believe Carroll will return for the rebuild. At this point, this only bears watching.