Analysis

Who's safe? Who's out? NFC coaches on hot seat

Published: Dec 30, 2017 at 11:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

By the time Sunday's slate of games concludes, the fates of 32 teams will be sealed. Twelve teams will go to the playoffs; 20 teams will begin plotting their futures; and plenty of coaching staffs will undergo changes.

Here is a snapshot look at what changes might be coming in 2018 for nine NFC clubs:

Dallas Cowboys: Coach Jason Garrett still has the support of the front office and a firm grasp on his job. But with several expiring contracts on his coaching staff, Dallas could see significant turnover. Receiver Dez Bryant going public with his frustrations with the offensive scheme makes one wonder if Scott Linehan could join defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli on the hot seat. Both of those spots will be thoroughly evaluated, sources say. If Linehan goes, one possible candidate could be former Cowboys receivers coach Todd Haley, whose contract with the Steelers is set to expire, per a source. Receivers coach Derek Dooley might want to return to college while passing game coordinator on defense Matt Eberflus is a free agent and could supplant Marinelli if Dallas chooses to make a change.

Washington Redskins: A fringe hot-seat candidate, coach Jay Gruden isn't going anywhere. Sources say there is a deep understanding of how injuries torpedoed Washington's promising season, and Gruden still has the support of the front office. Don't expect any major changes on the staff, and if there are changes in the front office, they would be minor. One possibility: Hiring a business-side executive to allow team president Bruce Allen to focus more on football, rather than spread himself thin.

New York Giants: With the hiring of general manager Dave Gettleman, the Giants can now hit the ground running on hiring a coach. The original plan was to interview prospective GM candidates such as Eliot Wolf of the Packers, Nick Caserio of the Patriots and Kyle O'Brien of the Lions. Now their attention turns to coaches, with co-owner John Mara saying part of the focus will be on experience. That brings into consideration names like Josh McDaniels of the Patriots, Jim Schwartz of the Eagles, Pat Shurmur of the Vikings and Giants interim coach Steve Spagnuolo. Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, given his ties to Gettleman, also will likely get an interview. Texans coach Bill O'Brien would be high on the list if he's free.

Detroit Lions: Coach Jim Caldwell is expected to coach his last game for Detroit on Sunday, sources said. The multi-year extension he received this past offseason was really just a one-year deal with an option, and Caldwell's status is now in doubt. When Detroit missed the playoffs, his fate was almost certainly sealed. When the job becomes open, keep an eye on Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, a hire that would allow the Lions to keep the offensive side of the ball mostly in place.

Green Bay Packers: Mike McCarthy heads into a contract year, and there is no doubt Green Bay's focus will be on locking him up. There are bigger questions around him. On the football side, where change has always been at a minimum, there are real questions about whether 67-year-old defensive coordinator Dom Capers will retire or be asked to retire. This could be the year. If that happens, keep an eye on Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who is a free agent.

Chicago Bears: Coach John Fox is expected to be fired following Chicago's game on Sunday, sources said. General manager Ryan Pace will lead the search for a new coach, and team president Ted Phillips has already been doing homework on prospective candidates. While Fangio likely gets a look, don't be surprised if the Bears focus on hiring an offensive coach who can help quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, as the Eagles did with Doug Pederson and Carson Wentz.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The Bucs informed coach Dirk Koetter he will return for a third season on Friday, ending speculation of a possible Jon Gruden return to Tampa Bay. Gruden had reached out to prospective assistants and support staff people to prepare, but it wasn't to be. Now the question is whether Koetter keeps the same staff in place after a frustrating but injury-plagued year.

Seattle Seahawks: On the cusp of the playoffs at the end of a tumultuous season, the Seahawks are about to head into an offseason of change. Some of the key faces on the defensive side of the ball will be changed out, whether due to injury or trades, in what will be a rebuilding of sorts. There are questions, though remote, as to whether coach Pete Carroll will return. He has privately mused about retirement, similar to aging players every offseason. A source close to Carroll said his focus is only on the next game, not the future, and noted he's under contract. The Seahawks do believe Carroll will return for the rebuild. At this point, this only bears watching.

For his part, Carroll doesn't seem like he's ready to call it quits:

Arizona Cardinals: Retirement rumors have plagued coach Bruce Arians for years, and Sunday will be no different. Expect a quick decision either way, so Arians can move on with staff changes or the team can move on with his replacement. Those close to him believe it's the end, and the team has made preparations in case that is a fact. But the Cardinals haven't given up hope of swaying him. They'd like him to return for one more year and are pushing for it. Arians has given thought to how he'd handle 2018 ... but has made no firm decision.

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter @RapSheet

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL truth be told: Cowboys and Eagles need change; Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield deserve flowers

What's next for the Cowboys and Eagles after both NFC East teams bailed out of the playoffs in humiliating fashion? Are the NFC North upstarts in Green Bay and Detroit for real? Is Josh Allen poised to knock off Patrick Mahomes? Adam Schein provides nine undeniable NFL truths.
news

NFL playoffs: Which remaining AFC/NFC teams are most likely to win Super Bowl LVIII?

With the Divisional Round up next, Cynthia Frelund re-runs the numbers to determine the Super bowl win probabilities for each of the eight remaining playoff teams. Who has the best/worst odds to lift the Lombard Trophy in Las Vegas?
news

NFL Power Rankings: Packers, Texans reach new heights heading into Divisional Round

In the Divisional Round edition of the Power Rankings, Eric Edholm ranks the eight teams still alive in the NFL playoffs, plus the six teams eliminated on Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Russell Wilson landing spots: Ranking six potential team fits for nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback

Could Russell Wilson head to Pittsburgh for the 2024 NFL season? How about a possible competition with Will Levis in Tennessee? David Carr identifies six potential team fits for the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback.
news

The First Read, Divisional Round: Biggest immediate question for advancing/eliminated NFL playoff teams

In this edition of The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha reveals the most pressing question for each of the NFL teams that advanced to the Divisional Round AND each of the squads that lost on Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Super Wild Card Weekend NFL game picks: Bills unanimous winners over Steelers; Eagles or Bucs?

Can Josh Allen and the Bills survive the Pittsburgh Steelers? Who wins Monday night's showdown between the banged-up Eagles and Bucs? Check out all of the game picks for Super Wild Card Weekend!
news

NFL playoffs: Winners and losers from Saturday's Super Wild Card Weekend games

Super Wild Card Weekend is underway, which means there are some winners and losers to sort out after Saturday's games. Judy Battista provides a look at who's up and who's down following the first two games of the NFL playoffs.
news

NFL rookie rankings: C.J. Stroud, Puka Nacua finish regular season on top; Kobie Turner's stock SURGES

With the 2023 NFL regular season in the books, Marc Ross provides a final update to his rookie rankings. Who reigns supreme in this class? Which previously unranked defensive lineman vaults into the top 10? See the full pecking order, 1-25.
news

Ranking each team's primary starting running back for the 2023 NFL season

Maurice Jones-Drew ranks each team's primary starting running back for the 2023 NFL season. How high does Kyren Williams place? And which player earns the No. 1 spot?
news

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend bold predictions: Jordan Love shreds Dallas; Mike Evans cooks Philly

Is Packers QB Jordan Love about to put on a show against the Cowboys in his playoff debut? Could Buccaneers WR Mike Evans deliver the knockout blow to the reigning NFC champions? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

NFL playoffs: One X-factor on each of the 14 teams

Could a rookie receiver help guide the upstart Packers on a thrilling postseason run? Which young defender might give the scuffling Chiefs a January boost? In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks identifies one X-factor for each of the 14 NFL playoff teams.
news

NFL QB Index: Ranking all 32 teams' primary starting quarterbacks at the end of the 2023 regular season

With the 2023 NFL regular season in the books, Nick Shook ranks the starting quarterbacks for all 32 teams. Where do rejuvenated veterans like Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff and Joe Flacco slot in?