Who matters most in Week 6: Julio Jones' Falcons facing test

(3) A win against Los Angeles, quietly one of the league's premier passing attacks, would require yet another starry display from Ward. The talented cover man -- who recently won Rookie of the Week honors -- wound up as the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after blocking a Ravens field-goal attemptthis past Sunday. Long gone are the snickers from those who couldn't fathom why the Browns went with Ward at No. 4 overall in April's draft. He's shaping up as a shining light on a Browns defense that doubles as one of the NFL's stingiest at home.