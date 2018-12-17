 Skip to main content
Advertising

Who is the Pepsi Rookie of the Week?

Published: Dec 17, 2018 at 03:17 PM

In Week 15 of the 2018 NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers

The running back had 172 scrimmage yards (142 rushing, 30 receiving) in the Steelers' 17-10 win over the New England Patriots.

Tyquan Lewis, Indianapolis Colts

The defensive lineman had four tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss in the Colts' 23-0 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Robert Foster, Buffalo Bills

The wide receiver had four receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 14-13 win over the Detroit Lions.

Richie James, San Francisco 49ers

The wide receiver/kick returner scored a touchdown on a 97-yard kickoff return in the 49ers' 26-23 overtime win against the Seattle Seahawks.

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins

The safety had six tackles, two passes defensed and a 50-yard pick-six in the Dolphins' 41-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, March 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles DT Fletcher Cox announces retirement after 12 seasons

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox announced his retirement on Sunday after 12 seasons in Philadelphia. 
news

Patriots trading QB Mac Jones to Jaguars for sixth-round pick

The New England Patriots are trading quarterback Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a late-round draft pick, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday.
news

Chiefs, Chris Jones agree to five-year deal with practically $95 million guaranteed

Defensive tackle Chris Jones and the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a five-year deal that practically includes $95 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.