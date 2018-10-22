Who is the Pepsi Rookie of the Week?

Published: Oct 22, 2018 at 04:13 PM

In Week 7 of the 2018 NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Kerryon Johnson, Detroit Lions

The running back rushed for 158 yards on 19 attempts in the Lions' 32-21 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos

The linebacker had three tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in the Broncos' 45-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts

The linebacker led the NFL with 17 tackles in Week 7 and had a fumble recovery in the Colts' 37-5 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

The quarterback completed 23 of 34 attempts for 215 yards and two touchdowns in the Browns' 26-23 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys

The wide receiver had 81 receiving yards, including a 49-yard touchdown catch, in the Cowboys' 20-17 loss to the Washington Redskins.

