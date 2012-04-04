Who is the greatest third-round pick of all time?

Sam Huff

Linebacker, West Virginia

1956 NFL Draft: 30th overall (New York Giants)

Huff's career coincided with the coming of age of the NFL. Playing in the media center that is New York City, Huff was the first NFL player to appear on the cover of Time Magazine and was the topic of a television special titled, "The Violent World of Sam Huff." Huff played in six NFL championship games, and was known for his hard-hitting encounters with two of the greatest running backs of all-time, Jim Brown and Jim Taylor. Huff was enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 1982.