Who has the wide receiver edge: Seahawks or Patriots?

If we had to go on talent alone, the Patriots would earn the edge. Edelman is quietly one of the best 20 receivers in the league. LaFell nearly hit 1,000 yards, and Danny Amendola is a decent option off the bench. The Seahawks system tends to hold receivers down; just look at what Golden Tate did when he left. Ultimately, it's hard to imagine Baldwin and Kearse having huge roles anywhere but Seattle. Even without throwing Rob Gronkowski in the mix, we give the Patriots the edge.