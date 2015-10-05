Who could be next head coach of Miami Dolphins?

The Falcons' defensive backs coach and assistant head coach is a part of the hottest staff in football right now, especially with Kyle Shanahan earning some well-deserved head coaching buzz as well. Morris, though, is an interesting case because he got some head coaching experience at a very young age. He's still only 39 and has the energy and enthusiasm to connect with younger players. He has also been studying NFL passing attacks for the past four years and could be a draw for a team looking for answers to slow down New England.