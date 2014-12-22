Who can clinch a playoff spot in Week 17?

Published: Dec 22, 2014 at 02:42 AM

As the regular season winds down, each week brings with it a fresh opportunity for some teams to clinch playoff spots. Check out every possible scenario for each conference below, and predict the playoffs here:

Playoff Picture

Lombardi-Trophy-141103-PQ.jpg

The NFL playoff picture is shaping up as teams head deeper into the 2014 season. Who looks promising? Who's on the edge? Check it out

NFC

CLINCHED:Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks

ELIMINATED: New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings, St. Louis Rams, San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles

After their win, the Cowboys clinch home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with: a Cardinals loss or tie and a Lions-Packers tie.

Dallas clinches a first-round bye with:
1) a Seahawks loss or tie plus a Cardinals loss or tie
2) a Lions-Packers tie

The Lions clinch the NFC North with: a win or a tie.

The Lions clinch home-field advantage with:
1) a win plus a Seahawks loss or tie and a Cardinals loss or tie

The Lions clinch a first-round bye with:
1) a win
2) a tie plus a Seahawks loss and a Cardinals loss

The Packers clinch the NFC North and a first-round bye with a win. They clinch home-field with: a win and a Seahawks loss or tie.

The Seahawks clinch the NFC West with:
1) a win
2) a tie plus a Cardinals loss or tie
3) a Cardinals loss

The Seahawks clinch home-field advantage with:
1) a win plus Lions-Packers game does not end in a tie

The Seahawks clinch a first-round bye with:
1) a win
2) a tie plus a Cardinals loss or tie and a Lions-Packers tie

The Cardinals clinch NFC West with:
1) a win plus a Seahawks loss or tie
2) a tie plus a Seahawks loss

The Cardinals clinch home-field advantage with:
1) a win plus a Seahawks loss or tie and a Packers loss or tie

The Cardinals clinch a first-round bye with:
1) a win plus a Seahawks loss or tie
2) a tie plus a Seahawks loss and a Lions-Packers tie

The Panthers clinch NFC South with win over Falcons.

The Falcons clinch NFC South with win over Panthers.

AFC

CLINCHED: New England Patriots (home-field advantage), Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens

ELIMINATED:Oakland Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, Houston Texans

Denver clinches a first-round bye with:
1) a win or tie
2) a Bengals loss
3) a Bengals tie

Bengals clinch AFC North with a win or tie in Week 17.

Cincinnati clinches first-round bye with:
1) a win plus a Broncos loss or tie

Steelers clinch AFC North with win.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

2022 NFL franchise tag tracker: Who received tag ahead of March 8 deadline?

NFL teams have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to use the franchise or transition tag on prospective free agents. NFL.com is keeping track of all tags used by teams -- and notable ones not used -- ahead of the deadline.
news

49ers hire ESPN analyst Brian Griese as quarterbacks coach

The 49ers have filled out their 2022 coaching staff with a few notable names. San Francisco confirmed Monday that it has hired former Pro Bowl quarterback Brian Griese as its QBs coach and former HC Anthony Lynn as assistant head coach and running backs coach.
news

Chiefs apply franchise tag to OT Orlando Brown 

On Monday, the Chiefs placed the franchise tag on offensive tackle Orlando Brown, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW