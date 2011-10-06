White: Rodgers 'reaching' on Falcons' past comments

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White isn't likely to play a friendly game of catch with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers any time soon.
After Rodgers claimed the Falconsmade "borderline disrespectful" comments after last year's NFC Divisional Playoff Game, won by Green Bay, White said the quarterback was "reaching" with his accusation.
"What am I supposed to say about last year?" White said Thursday, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "It was last year. If he wants to use that as motivation, let him use that as motivation. Anything to get you going? He's reaching."
"I just think that some of the general comments that I heard that that game was kind of a fluke, maybe," Rodgers said in a teleconference Wednesday. "I would just say that I think you need to respect your opponents. We definitely respect the Falcons. ... I just felt like that maybe the respect level, just as far as those comments were concerned, maybe (wasn't) there at times."
White didn't back down from his comments when asked about them Thursday.
"We didn't give our best effort on that day," White said. "They are a good football team. They are the champs. What can you say bad about those guys, they are 4-0. If he has to use that as motivation ... he's been using that for the last three weeks. It is what it is."