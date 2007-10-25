Whiplash sidelines Thomas for Dolphins' game in London

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Zach Thomas will miss Sunday's game against the New York Giants in London because of whiplash he suffered in a car accident, coach Cam Cameron said Thursday.
Cameron said tests revealed no other symptoms besides the whiplash, but doctors recommended Thomas rest and refrain from traveling. He was not at practice Thursday.
"Obviously, that's unfortunate," Cameron said. "But there are some guys that are going to step up."
"You can't replace Zach, that's for sure," defensive end Matt Roth said. "You've just got to make due without him."
"We've just got to go out there and play and try to do our job the best way we know how," linebacker Joey Porter said. "It's not like it's the first time it happened this year. We've got to find a way to get it done while he's not out there."
Thomas and his wife were leaving the Dolphins' 49-28 loss to the New England Patriots last weekend when their vehicle was hit on Florida's Turnpike. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, Thomas and his wife were rear-ended in stop-and-go traffic by a driver wearing Patriots attire. Thomas was wearing a seat belt.
Thomas' agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said Thomas had a sore neck after the crash and was tested for both possible concussion problems and whiplash. He said Thomas' received a "very good report."
"This is not a long-term problem, by any stretch," Rosenhaus said.
Thomas - a 12-year league veteran who has made seven Pro Bowl appearances - has missed two consecutive games this season because of a concussion. He is among a group of key Dolphins' players - including quarterback Trent Green, safety Yeremiah Bell and running back Ronnie Brown - who have been injured this season.
"With the type of year Ronnie Brown was having, you couldn't find a back who was playing any better than he was. It's sad for him and it's tough," defensive end Jason Taylor said.
