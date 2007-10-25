Whiplash sidelines Thomas for Dolphins' game in London

Published: Oct 25, 2007 at 08:42 AM

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Zach Thomas will miss Sunday's game against the New York Giants in London because of whiplash he suffered in a car accident, coach Cam Cameron said Thursday.

Cameron said tests revealed no other symptoms besides the whiplash, but doctors recommended Thomas rest and refrain from traveling. He was not at practice Thursday.

"Obviously, that's unfortunate," Cameron said. "But there are some guys that are going to step up."

The 0-7 Dolphins play the Giants in Wembley Stadium on Sunday in the NFL's first regular season NFL game outside North America. Thomas was tested for the injury Wednesday in Pittsburgh.

"You can't replace Zach, that's for sure," defensive end Matt Roth said. "You've just got to make due without him."

"We've just got to go out there and play and try to do our job the best way we know how," linebacker Joey Porter said. "It's not like it's the first time it happened this year. We've got to find a way to get it done while he's not out there."

Thomas and his wife were leaving the Dolphins' 49-28 loss to the New England Patriots last weekend when their vehicle was hit on Florida's Turnpike. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, Thomas and his wife were rear-ended in stop-and-go traffic by a driver wearing Patriots attire. Thomas was wearing a seat belt.

Thomas' agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said Thomas had a sore neck after the crash and was tested for both possible concussion problems and whiplash. He said Thomas' received a "very good report."

"This is not a long-term problem, by any stretch," Rosenhaus said.

Thomas - a 12-year league veteran who has made seven Pro Bowl appearances - has missed two consecutive games this season because of a concussion. He is among a group of key Dolphins' players - including quarterback Trent Green, safety Yeremiah Bell and running back Ronnie Brown - who have been injured this season.

"With the type of year Ronnie Brown was having, you couldn't find a back who was playing any better than he was. It's sad for him and it's tough," defensive end Jason Taylor said.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The final week of preseason play concluded on Sunday with a pair of games. Here's What We Learned.

news

Dolphins signing ex-Patriots pass rusher Trey Flowers to one-year deal

The Miami Dolphins are signing veteran pass rusher Trey Flowers to a one-year deal worth $2.1 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

news

Buffalo Bills made right decision releasing Matt Araiza, but serious questions remain

While there's almost certainly more to be learned about the Bills' response to the allegations against Matt Araiza, the organization made the right decision in releasing the rookie punter, Judy Battista writes.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE