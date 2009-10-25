While hype surrounded QBs, it was defense that ruled in Pittsburgh

"We don't do shootouts," Steelers safety Ryan Clark said defiantly. "We have pride. It's not ego, it's pride, and guys have character. We don't like coming into a game (when) you say it's going to be a shootout because as much as you are saying something good about our offense, you are saying something negative about this defense, if we allow it to be a shootout. I think, if it was a scrimmage, we would have won; (our) defense would have beaten their offense."