Which teams have the most to lose by flopping in '15?

Rex Ryan has had one previous head coaching stop and when he first got that Jets job, he was able to be himself. He was able to be Rex Ryan because the Jets made it to the AFC Championship Game and built a juggernaut that was one bad play call from a Super Bowl. Then, things unraveled and Rex Ryan wasn't able to be Rex Ryan anymore. The organization backed away from the persona it once fell in love with, and now Ryan is about to begin his second head coaching job. At the moment, the Bills are built like a possible playoff team, but in order for Ryan and the Bills to thrive, they need to win right away. A Ryan team that isn't taken seriously is difficult to project as a winner.