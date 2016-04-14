Which teams got the most fortunate schedules?

Most of the teams on this list are good teams, which means they should be better than a majority of the opponents they face. In the Packers' case, opening the season at Jacksonville will not be as easy as it used to be, though they should come out on top. Then, they have a game at Minnesota on Sunday Night Football, which isn't a cakewalk, either. Thankfully, the schedule eases up a bit with games against Detroit, a bye week, the Giants on Sunday Night Football, the Cowboys, Bears and Falcons. Green Bay also closes the season against the Lions and has a four-game stretch toward the end of their season -- Titans, Redskins, Eagles, Texans -- where they could make up some wins.