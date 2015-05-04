Which QB will have most successful rookie season?

Jameis Winston is the clear favorite here. He's the most well-rounded quarterback in the draft, he comes from a pro-style offense in college and he's a mortal lock to start Week 1. He joins an offense with legitimate weapons, including a top five 1-2 combination at wide receiver in Vincent Jackson and Mike Evans. Then there's the schedule: Winston gets six games against the Panthers, Falcons and Saints, teams that finished 21st, 27th and 28th in points allowed last season. He also gets four games against the milquetoast AFC South (J.J. Watt excepted). Put it all together and Winston is well set up for a smooth transition to the next level. Here's your early frontrunner for Offensive Rookie Of The Year. *-- Dan Hanzus *