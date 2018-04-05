Which prospect will be part of a Day 1 trade at NFL draft? Josh Allen's enticing

Published: Apr 05, 2018 at 04:18 AM

The 2017 NFL Draft opened with bang when the Chicago Bearstraded up to draft quarterback Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2 overall. Yet, that wasn't the only deal to go down on Day 1, as Kansas City (Patrick Mahomes)and Houston (Deshaun Watson) also traded up to nab future franchise quarterbacks.

With this year's draft only weeks away, and one big trade already shaking up the Day 1 order, one question comes to mind:

Which prospect will most likely be involved in a Day 1 trade?

Either the Buffalo Bills or Arizona Cardinals will trade up into the top five to nab quarterback Josh Allen, though he's not worthy of that. In games against big-time talent, the Wyoming product struggles with accuracy and doesn't perform at a high level. He's often given the excuse of a purportedly suspect supporting cast, but the tape shows he struggles putting throws in the strike zone. New Browns GM John Dorsey recently said he's willing to trade either one of the team's top two picks (Nos. 1 and 4), and I think the Bills will bite. Right now, Buffalo sits at No. 12 -- and the quarterback the team wants (Sam Darnold would be my guess) won't be there for the taking. If (when) the Browns take Sam Darnold, the fun will begin in the Josh Allen sweepstakes. Allen is akin to Carson Wentz, making him the player teams will be fawning over and trying to trade up and obtain. Buffalo is the team that has the trade ammunition and need. Frankly, the Giants should stand pat and pick him! But Buffalo might not stop until they get him. And they shouldn't. Shocker! Buffalo's trading up into the top five for a quarterback!! ... OK, it's not all that surprising. But I predict the quarterback the Bills desire isn't the guy everyone thinks. Buffalo's shiny new starter will be ... Baker Mayfield. No one will be surprised to see the Buffalo Bills trade up for Josh Allen, a guy with a strong arm who can throw in inclement weather. But I'm also predicting another deal will go down on Day 1. The Green Bay Packers trade up to get the No. 11 overall pick from the Miami Dolphins and take cornerback Denzel Ward.

