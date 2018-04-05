Which prospect will be part of a Day 1 trade at NFL draft? Josh Allen's enticing

Either the
Buffalo Bills or
Arizona Cardinals will trade up into the top five to nab quarterback
Josh Allen, though he's not worthy of that. In games against big-time talent, the Wyoming product struggles with accuracy and doesn't perform at a high level. He's often given the excuse of a purportedly suspect supporting cast, but the tape shows he struggles putting throws in the strike zone.
New
Browns GM John Dorsey recently said he's willing to trade either one of the team's top two picks (Nos. 1 and 4), and I think the
Bills will bite. Right now, Buffalo sits at No. 12 -- and the quarterback the team wants
(Sam Darnold would be my guess) won't be there for the taking.
If (when) the
Browns take
Sam Darnold, the fun will begin in the
Josh Allen sweepstakes. Allen is akin to
Carson Wentz, making him the player teams will be fawning over and trying to trade up and obtain. Buffalo is the team that has the trade ammunition and need. Frankly, the
Giants should stand pat and pick him! But Buffalo might not stop until they get him. And they shouldn't.
Shocker! Buffalo's trading up into the top five for a quarterback!! ... OK, it's not all that surprising. But I predict the quarterback the
Bills desire isn't the guy everyone thinks. Buffalo's shiny new starter will be ...
Baker Mayfield.
No one will be surprised to see the
Buffalo Bills trade up for
Josh Allen, a guy with a strong arm who can throw in inclement weather. But I'm also predicting another deal will go down on Day 1. The
Green Bay Packers trade up to get the No. 11 overall pick from the
Miami Dolphins and take cornerback
Denzel Ward.