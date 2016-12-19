Which job is better: Jacksonville or Los Angeles?

Better defense:I think everyone will jump to the eventual answer immediately, but let's think on this for a second. Aaron Donald is one of the three best defensive players in football. Having that single entity to disrupt a game plan will be very enticing and surrounding him with Robert Quinn and Michael Brockers -- both under team control for the foreseeable future -- has to be a big recruiting advantage. Dealing with the Trumaine Johnson situation quickly and ensuring that Los Angeles has at least one top-flight cornerback installed for the long-term could help. But ... I think there will be coaches out there who love Jacksonville's defensive potential. Jalen Ramsey had a very, very good rookie season and is only getting better. Malik Jackson didn't vanish as many suspected, either and was playing just as well as the Jurrell Casey's and Linval Joseph's of the world. Add that into a fresh start with talented but woefully under-used rookie Myles Jack and former No. 3 overall pick Dante Fowler and you might have something. It's certainly not a deterrent.