Which emerging players rank among NFL's best under 25?

Published: May 15, 2012 at 11:47 PM

Though veterans are highly respected by friends and fans alike, nothing energizes a team like the addition of an electrifying young talent. Several fresh-faced players have taken the league by storm in recent years. But which one ranks as the best? Daniel Jeremiah will roll out his list of the top 10 players under 25 later Wednesday.

Here's what else is on tap:

Wyche: Life after football

In light of the bounty saga, Junior Seau's suicide and mounting lawsuits, Steve Wyche explains why some fear retirement. More ...

The first of two hearings is scheduled Wednesday for New Orleans Saints players appealing their suspensions from their involvement in a "bounty" program. The first grievance centers on whether the NFL can punish players for actions predating the ratification of the most recent collective bargaining agreement.

After a stellar rookie campaign, Josh Freeman hit a wall last season as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped their final 10 games. Jeff Darlington checks in with the signal-caller to see how he's preparing to bounce back.

When Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin sit down together, there's no shortage of Cowboys topics for the Dallas legends to discuss. The triplets take to The Rich Eisen Podcast to relive their glory years and discss the current state of the franchise.

It happens almost every year -- a highly touted team fails to make the playoffs while a surprise squad finds its way into the postseason. Warren Sapp and Marshall Faulk discuss which teams are bound to disappoint and which ones could surpass expectations.

"Monsters of the Midway" or "Orange Crush"? "The Purple People Eaters" or "The Steel Curtain"? Adam Rank sorts through the best nicknames given to defensive units in NFL history.

With Russell Wilson vying for the starting job with the Seattle Seahawks, the offseason quarterback carousel is already spinning. Bucky Brooks and Matt "Money" Smith look at how a handful of offseason signal-caller battles are shaping up.

Rapoport: Rams rebuild restock

Conventional wisdom says the Rams are rebuilding after a 2-14 season. St. Louis begs to differ, writes Ian Rapoport. More ...

The five most recent Super Bowl games are up to be voted on by fans. Check out the options, select your favorite, then see if it airs May 19 on NFL Network.

Happy birthday to former Buffalo Bills running back Thurman Thomas, who turns 46 on Wednesday.

